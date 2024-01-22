Tara VanDerveer has reflected on becoming the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history.

The 70-year-old achieved the record on Sunday (21 January) after Stanford's women’s 65-56 victory against Oregon State at Maples Pavilion.

Speaking to ABC's Good Morning America, VanDerveer said: "It's just a little bit surreal to be honest with you... It was an awesome game and I was just really happy for our fans that we could do it at home. It was a full house and it was a great celebration."