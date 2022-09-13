Anthony Joshua accepts terms for Tyson Fury fight on 3 December, team confirms

Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a proposed world heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury, his management team have announced.

Fury, the WBC champion, made the offer to his British rival last week, saying he would accept a 60-40 purse split in order to seal the contest.

AJ’s management team, 258, said they have accepted the offer on behalf of the boxer and his promoter.

While official communication has been halted due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the fight is expected to take place on Saturday 3 December.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.