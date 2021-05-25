Brooks Koepka could not hide his disdain towards compatriot Bryson DeChambeau at last week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

The four-time major winner, who fell two strokes short to eventual winner Phil Mickelson, was the runner-up in the first major of the year.

And now footage of Koepka, who has rarely hidden his dislike towards the US Open champion, stemming from his meticulous, lengthy pre-shot routine, has emerged.

Koepka was being interviewed after his round, with the 31-year-old unhappy at DeChambeau’s comments while also being interviewed moments before.