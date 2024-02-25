Carabao Cup: Klopp and Liverpool stars inspect Wembley pitch ahead of final

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players were seen inspecting the Wembley pitch ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

The two sides go toe-to-toe for the first domestic silverware of the season on Sunday 25 February.

Liverpool are looking to win a record-extending 12th League Cup, while Chelsea are chasing their sixth crown.

The Blues are also looking to win their first domestic trophy since 2018 after losing three Wembley finals in a row - including both Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals to Liverpool on penalties two years ago.

Klopp’s side are the favourites and also sit atop the Premier League going into the game.