Inter Milan can hold heads high after Champions League loss, says Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan players can hold their heads high after losing the Champions League final to Manchester City, boss Simone Inzaghi has said.

City had a glorious night at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium as they beat Inter 1-0 with a 68th-minute Rodri strike.

Inzaghi admitted that his side does have regrets but he had to congratulate his players.

“They are very sad, disappointed, but they must be proud of their campaign and the final they played. We didn’t deserve to lose but we played against a top team,” he added.