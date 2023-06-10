Watch: Guardiola and De Bruyne on 'dream and obsession' of winning Champions League

Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne have admitted that it is Manchester City's "dream and obsession" to win the Champions League.

City are preparing to face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on Saturday, 10 June.

Guardiola’s side are favourites for the game that could see them crowned European champions for the first time and complete the treble.

"It’s absolutely a dream, yes. To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire," Guardiola told reporters ahead of the final.