Coco Gauff has become the first American teenager since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals in consecutive years after her win over Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday.

But, it seems no one is more proud of the teenager than her father Corey, who was filmed jumping up and down with excitement following his daughter’s success.

The father was ecstatic with the win and happily celebrated the 19-year-old reaching the quarterfinals.

His celebration was captured by the US Open cameras and posted by his daughter on her Instagram page.