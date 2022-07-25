Cricket Scotland interim CEO avoids directly apologising after report uncovers racism

The interim CEO of Cricket Scotland avoided directly apologising to two key whistleblowers after a review revealed institutional racism within the body.

Speaking to Sky News, Gordon Arthur did not directly address Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh when asked to multiple times by a reporter.

“We have to let the review process run its course,” Mr Arthur said, after it was noted that he was “refusing to say sorry” to the men involved.

The review found 448 examples of institutional racism, recommending Cricket Scotland to be placed in special measures by sportscotland.

