Postecoglou confirms Tottenham’s Cristian Romero out for up to five weeks

Ange Postecoglou has been dealt another injury blow after confirming Cristian Romero would miss the next four to five weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Tottenham head coach confirmed the Argentinian’s injury status in a press conference on Wednesday 27 December, ahead of Spurs’ clash with Brighton on Thursday.

Romero had only recently returned from a near-month-long suspension when the centre-back was forced off at half-time in Saturday’s win over Everton.

“He had a scan the other day. He’s got a hamstring strain. So we’re looking at probably four weeks, five weeks for him. It’s disappointing to lose him, for sure,” Postecoglou said.