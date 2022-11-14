Cristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence

Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested Manchester United bosses doubted his daughter was sick while he was absent during pre-season.

The football icon made the claims during an interview with Piers Morgan, which has sent shockwaves through the club in recent days.

“I spoke with the director and president of Manchester United, they kind of didn’t believe there was something going on, which made me feel bad,” Ronaldo recalled.

“They believed me but in the same way [shakes head]... I am never going to change the health of my family for a football.”

