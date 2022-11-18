Manchester United consider legal action after Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview

Manchester United has officially responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

The club hinted they are considering legal action against the player.

In a statement released on Friday (18 November) United confirmed they have “initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview”.

Ronaldo accused club management of trying to force him out and claimed he had no respect for boss Erik ten Hag in his interview with Mr Morgan.

The 37-year-old striker is now in Qatar with Portugal for the 2022 World Cup and has confirmed he plans to play football for the next two years.

Sign up for our newsletters.