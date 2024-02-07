Lioness Ellen White sends well wishes to King Charles after receiving MBE

Lioness Ellen White sent well-wishes to King Charles III and his family following his cancer diagnosis after receiving her MBE on Wednesday, 7 February.

The former England footballer received her honour from the Prince of Wales for services to football.

Prince William performed the investiture ceremony, his first engagement since the King's announcement, and his wife, the Princess of Wales, underwent surgery.

The 41-year-old briefly paused his royal role to juggle caring for his wife and their children following Kate’s operation three weeks ago.