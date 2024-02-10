Emma Raducanu bursts into laughter after cat invades court at Abu Dhabi Open

Emma Raducanu burst into laughter after a cat took a stroll on the tennis court at the Abu Dhabi Open.

As Raducanu met her opponent Onus Jabeur on Wednesday (7 February), she could be seen pointing and bursting into laughter.

The umpire then told spectators “We have a cat on the court”, before the television cameras cut to a line judge removing the animal. Raducanu's bid to reach the last eight of the Abu Dhabi Open was ended in straight sets by the world No. 6.