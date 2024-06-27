Cole Palmer hopeful England can 'go up levels' after making tournament debut

Cole Palmer said he was hopeful England can “go up levels” after making his tournament debut at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions nudged into the knockout stages with a goalless draw against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday 25 June, and Gareth Southgate has urged fans to be patient with the team.

A second-half appearance from Palmer brightened the mood and drew calls from fans and pundits alike to see him start the next game.

“I tried to create chances and be positive,” the Chelsea star said of his performance at full-time.

“Our goal was to qualify and finish top of the group and we’ve done that. But we know these levels, we can go up.”