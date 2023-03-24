Italian-American singer ‘butchers’ England’s national anthem ahead of Italy clash

An Italian-American singer has been accused by fans of “butchering” her performance of England’s national anthem.

Ellynora took centre stage ahead of kick-off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, where Italy played Gareth Southgate’s side.

But her performance didn’t go to plan.

She can be seen fiddling with her earpiece as she begins singing, before abruptly stopping and starting again.

“I want to say sorry to all the England fans who were at the stadium and watching on TV, I’m mortified for what happened,” Ellynora said after the performance.

