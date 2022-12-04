England vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixture

England and Senegal will clash at Al Bayt Stadium at the Qatar World Cup, with a quarter-final place at stake.

A first meeting for the two sides - with Senegal having edged out Ecuador and Gareth Southgate’s side having eased past Wales to round of their group stage.

Other than Ben White who has flown home due to personal reasons, Southgate has a fully fit squad to choose from. There’s no shortage of selection dilemmas though, with Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden pushing to retain their places over Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka.

Here’s all you need to know about the last 16 tie from Al Bayt Stadium.