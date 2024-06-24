Harry Kane joked he will have to speak to his agent after being offered unlimited bratwurst and free drinks to leave Bayern Munich for a seventh-tier German team near England’s Euro 2024 training base.

The 30-year-old England captain faced the media on Sunday afternoon as preparations continue in Blankenhain for Tuesday’s final Group C match against Slovenia in Cologne.

England are staying at Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land and have been made to feel welcome in the beautiful state of Thuringia, where Kane has been offered the chance to make a new permanent home.