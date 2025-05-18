Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

Everton fans turn skies blue in emotional Goodison Park farewell

00:21

Holly Patrick | Sunday 18 May 2025 13:00 BST

Everton fans turn skies blue to bid Goodison Park farewell

Everton fans turned Liverpool’s skies blue as they bid farewell to Goodison Park on Sunday, 18 May, after 133 years at the stadium.

The Toffees host already-relegated Southampton at the Grand Old Lady in their final game before moving to the club’s new 52,888-capacity home at Bramley Moore Dock next season.

A long-term rights deal will see the new ground named the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Manager David Moyes said: “We’re hoping it can be something where in another 100 years’ time we’re all saying it’s a great place where we enjoy playing.”

Up next

Roy Keane makes Eni Aluko joke in front of Ian Wright after row

00:16

Roy Keane makes Eni Aluko joke in front of Ian Wright after row

Watch Harry Kane singing after first trophy win of career

00:26

Watch Harry Kane singing after first trophy win of career

Woman runs London marathon topless after her double mastectomy

00:39

Woman runs London marathon topless after her double mastectomy

Ryan Reynolds goes wild in stands after Wrexham’s promotion

00:42

Ryan Reynolds goes wild in stands after Wrexham’s promotion

Editor’s Picks

A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am

03:25

A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am

Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past

10:44

Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past

Why Ed Night hates IKEA | Overrated or Underrated

07:06

Why Ed Night hates IKEA | Overrated or Underrated

The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up

07:42

The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up

More Editor’s Picks
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer

08:21

Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer

The kiss that broke football

17:10

The kiss that broke football

Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze

06:38

Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze

Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

09:22

Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

Travel Smart

The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family

08:02

The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family

The first-timer’s guide to South America

06:42

The first-timer’s guide to South America

How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart

05:23

How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart

The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia

07:08

The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia

More Travel Smart
The TravelSmart guide to far-flung ski destinations

05:03

The TravelSmart guide to far-flung ski destinations

The TravelSmart guide to Queensland, Australia’s Sunshine State

09:53

The TravelSmart guide to Queensland, Australia’s Sunshine State

The TravelSmart guide to Abu Dhabi

07:25

The TravelSmart guide to Abu Dhabi

The TravelSmart guide to Singapore

09:32

The TravelSmart guide to Singapore

Music Box

Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance

05:23

Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance

Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session

05:35

Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session

Watch Joshua Idehen’s brilliant Music Box performance

09:47

Watch Joshua Idehen’s brilliant Music Box performance

Chesney Hawkes performs Music Box session as he releases new album

06:28

Chesney Hawkes performs Music Box session as he releases new album

More Music Box
Rising singer-songwriter Brooke Combe dazzles in new Music Box session

06:23

Rising singer-songwriter Brooke Combe dazzles in new Music Box session

Indie band Oracle Sisters star in gorgeous Music Box session

07:35

Indie band Oracle Sisters star in gorgeous Music Box session

Rapper Strandz stars in Music Box performance of ‘No Peace, No Time’

04:24

Rapper Strandz stars in Music Box performance of ‘No Peace, No Time’

Watch Stephen Wilson Jr sing his ‘Deathcab for Country’ songs

08:29

Watch Stephen Wilson Jr sing his ‘Deathcab for Country’ songs

Decomplicated

Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?

08:03

Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?

Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?

11:54

Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?

Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer

08:21

Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer

Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze

06:38

Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze

More Decomplicated
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

That Dress

How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating

02:03

How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating

The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream

03:22

The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream

The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it

02:15

The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it

The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted

02:22

The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted

More That Dress
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong

02:21

How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong

How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple

01:43

How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple

Why Rihanna’s Met Gala “steak bake” dress was a huge deal

01:42

Why Rihanna’s Met Gala “steak bake” dress was a huge deal

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

01:45

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

Binge Watch

Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past

10:44

Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past

Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over

03:44

Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over

The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up

07:42

The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up

Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

09:22

Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

More Binge Watch
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean

06:11

How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean

The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval

07:50

The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval

Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu

06:21

Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu

How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin

02:19

How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

News

Elton John brands Keir Starmer’s government ‘absolute losers’

00:58

Elton John brands Keir Starmer’s government ‘absolute losers’

Palestine protester’s hair pulled in attempted Eurovision disruption

00:39

Palestine protester’s hair pulled in attempted Eurovision disruption

Moment Mexican navy ship’s sails snap under Brooklyn Bridge

01:19

Moment Mexican navy ship’s sails snap under Brooklyn Bridge

Bicester firefighters give guard of honour to colleagues

00:47

Bicester firefighters give guard of honour to colleagues

More News
Five-foot-long alligator found ‘chilling’ in pipe under busy road

00:33

Five-foot-long alligator found ‘chilling’ in pipe under busy road

Watch: Devastating aftermath of Russian strike on civilian bus

00:41

Watch: Devastating aftermath of Russian strike on civilian bus

Dramatic video shows Royal Navy warship destroying supersonic missile

01:07

Dramatic video shows Royal Navy warship destroying supersonic missile

Moment Kerri Pegg arrested after ‘Jesse Pinkman’ relationship

00:15

Moment Kerri Pegg arrested after ‘Jesse Pinkman’ relationship

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires