Everton fans turn skies blue to bid Goodison Park farewell

Everton fans turned Liverpool’s skies blue as they bid farewell to Goodison Park on Sunday, 18 May, after 133 years at the stadium.

The Toffees host already-relegated Southampton at the Grand Old Lady in their final game before moving to the club’s new 52,888-capacity home at Bramley Moore Dock next season.

A long-term rights deal will see the new ground named the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Manager David Moyes said: “We’re hoping it can be something where in another 100 years’ time we’re all saying it’s a great place where we enjoy playing.”