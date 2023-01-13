F1: James Vowles ‘incredibly proud’ to join Williams Racing as team principal

James Vowles says he is “incredibly proud and excited” to be joining Williams Racing as team principal.

The former Mercedes strategy chief has been appointed the role ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

He is replacing Jost Capito who stepped down as team principal in December.

“I feel privileged to be part of this team and hugely motivated,” he said in a video announcing the news.

He said he “hasn’t lost the hunger, ambition, or desire to win,” and is excited for the challenges ahead.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.