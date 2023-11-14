A female pool player forfeited a final in a tournament in protest after refusing to play against her opponent, who is transgender.

Lynne Pinches, picked up her cue and walked from the table in the EPA Women’s Champions of Champions Final in Denbighshire, Wales, leaving Harriet Haynes to pick up the trophy by default.

The crowd on-site cheered for Pinches in clear support of her decision, which was echoed on social media too.

Pinches is part of a growing contigent of female players refusing to play against or in tournaments with transgender players.