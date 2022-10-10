World Cup 2022: Fans with football banning orders must hand over passports

More than 1,300 people who are subject to football banning orders will have to hand in their UK passports to police under measures that came into force on Friday, 7 October.

The measures are intended to stop violent and abusive fans from being able to travel to the world cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

Those who fail to hand in their passport and attempt to travel for the tournament could face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine, according to the Home Office.

