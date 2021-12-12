Hamilton congratulates Verstappen after F1 world title decided on dramatic final lap

Lewis Hamilton congratulated Max Verstappen after losing the F1 world title on a shocking final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver led for much of the race, but a late safety car allowed his great rival to make up time before snatching the title away in the final seconds of the season.

After taking a few moments to gather his thoughts after the race, Hamilton appeared in front of the cameras to give a gracious interview in defeat.

"Big congratulations to Max and his team," he said.

