Haas F1 reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi to drive in Le Mans

Haas Formula 1 reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will compete in the European Le Mans Series this year with the Inter Europol LMP2 squad.

The grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi will continue as a reserve and test driver for the Haas F1 team while undertaking the six-round series alongside Fabio Scherer and David Heinemeier.

The team will be behind the wheel of the Polish team's ORECA-Gibson 07.

Fittipaldi, who made his F1 debut at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix in place of an injured Romain Grosjean, said the team "aim to win the championship".

