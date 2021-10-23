Joey Barton uses the term ‘holocaust’ to describe bad football performance, as he reacts to Bristol Rovers’ loss to Newport County at the Mem on Saturday.

Joey Barton says his Bristol Rovers team is a “fragile group” that is low on confidence after they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

The game was decided from the first half an hour, when Courtney Baker-Richardson and former Rovers forward Dom Telford put the Exiles two up.

Barton used the word “holocaust”, followed by “absolute disaster” to indicate a bad football performance that reveals the inconsistency of his team.