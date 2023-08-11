England captain Harry Kane’s £100m transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich is “imminent,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has said.

“My understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it’s going to happen,” Postecoglou said of what would be a record transfer for the Bundesliga and one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window.

Bayern have tracked Kane all summer and a number of bids were turned down, but a breakthrough was reached earlier this week.