Ken Block: Iconic rally driver killed in snowmobile accident

Ken Block, a rally car driver and co-founder of Hoonigan and DC shoes, has been killed in a snowmobile accident.

Block was riding on a slope in Utah on Monday when his vehicle “upended, landing on top of him,” Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said.

He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” Hoonigan said in a statement.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

