MLS commissioner hails Lionel Messi’s impact on football in US: ‘Best to ever play’

The 2023 Major League Soccer season was undeniably the year of Lionel Messi - according to commissioner Don Garber.

The World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived at Inter Miami last summer and changed the landscape of football in the US.

Sales of pink No. 10 jerseys spiked, subscriptions to MLS games on Apple TV surged and ticket prices for his games reached unheard-of levels.

“The magnitude of his decision to join MLS cannot be overstated,” commissioner Don Garber said during an interview on the state of the league.