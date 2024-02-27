Pep Guardiola hailed Jurgen Klopp as an “exceptional manager” as he discussed the German’s impending departure.

Klopp is expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season and is chasing four trophies as the curtain comes down on his Merseyside management career.

“Liverpool will hire a good manager, but lose an exceptional manager,” Manchester City boss Guardiola said of his rivals.

“The influence in Liverpool’s organisation and on the team is obvious, it’s there,” he added, discussing the challenges of competing next season.

Klopp’s “last dance” got off to the perfect start with a Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea last weekend.