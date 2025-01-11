Robbie Fowler launches brutal attack on Darwin Nunez: ‘He’s not a Liverpool player’

Robbie Fowler delivered his damning verdict on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, stating: “He’s not a Liverpool player”.

The Uruguayan striker has divided opinion since arriving in Merseyside back in June 2022.

Speaking during ITV’s coverage of Liverpool and Accrington Stanley’s FA Cup match on Saturday (11 January), the Liverpool legend said: “We’re saying the same things now that we’re saying two or three years ago. He’s raw, he’s this, he’s that, and we can’t keep saying that.

“The more I see him, the more I think he’s not a Liverpool player.”