Spain manager asks for ‘forgiveness’ after applauding Luis Rubiales speech

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has apologised for applauding a speech made by Luis Rubiales, in which he refused to resign as president of the Spanish football federation.

Amid calls for his own resignation, De La Fuente has named his squad for European Championship qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus.

Speaking to the press, he admitted making an “unjustifiable mistake” and apologised for clapping the speech from Mr Rubiales.

“I don’t think I need to resign, I need to ask for forgiveness,” De La Fuente said.

“I made a mistake, a human mistake, and I said it is unjustifiable.”