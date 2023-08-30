Independent TV
Luis Rubiales’ mother feeling ‘unwell’ and admitted to hospital on third day of hunger strike
The mother of Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales was admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell during her hunger strike.
Angeles Bejar reportedly locked herself in a church in Motril on Monday 28 August and refused to eat, to highlight the “inhuman hunt” against her son following the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney earlier this month.
The parish priest provided an update on her condition on Wednesday.
“We have called the son. He’s in touch with her and they have decided that she needed to go to the hospital.”
Rubiales kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation, something she says was done without her consent.
He was provisionally suspended by Fifa on Saturday pending an investigation into his conduct.
