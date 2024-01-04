He has taken the darts world by storm after reaching the finals of the World Darts Championship.

Luke Littler breezed through the competition, just six months after sitting his GCSEs.

Now, the 16-year-old has revealed he has received messages from various celebrities following his rise to fame.

Appearing via FaceTime in an interview with Global Radio on Thursday (4 January), Luke named several celebrities who have reached out to him following his success.

When asked about his new found level of fame, Luke said he is “taking it all in his stride”.