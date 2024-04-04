Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:45
Pep Guardiola declares ‘top-class Phil Foden can do whatever he wants in football’
Pep Guardiola said Phil Foden can “do whatever he wants” in football after watching him fire Manchester City to a 4-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa with a brilliant hat-trick on Wednesday night (3 April).
With Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne dropping to the bench, Foden moved into a central position and orchestrated the demolition of Villa, playing a hand in Rodri’s opener and then taking the game away from the visitors after Jhon Duran had levelled.
Foden restored City’s lead with a free-kick in first-half stoppage time, then won it with two excellent goals just after the hour.
Up next
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
01:29
TV presenters rocked by Taiwan earthquake during live broadcast
01:05
Bella Hadid dons cowboy hat to take part in horse riding competition
01:04
UK should mourn deaths of British aid workers in Gaza, says Cameron
00:53
Watch: Family of Briton James Kirby killed in Gaza pay tribute
00:47
Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train
00:35
Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage
00:34
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour
01:27
US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action
00:49
Michael Ball ‘scared’ of taking over Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs
01:19
Hannah Waddingham on how Games of Thrones gave her claustrophobia
00:26
Joe Flaherty’s best Freaks and Geeks moments as star’s death announced
00:49