Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are the perfect partners after their starring roles in the 6-2 win over Luton Town.

Haaland scored five goals in the FA Cup tie on Tuesday night (27 February) with the first four all coming from De Bruyne assists.

The pair have now combined 16 times as supplier and finisher.

“I think Erling needs a guy with the vision, the quality and generosity,” Guardiola said of his striker.

“And Kevin needs the movement from Erling - but of course - we know how aggressive they are.”