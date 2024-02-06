Pep Guardiola shut down a reporter’s question about a confrontation between Kyle Walker and Brentford’s Neal Maupay after Manchester City’s 3-1 win in west London on Monday, 5 February.

The England defender appeared angry over something Maupay said to him in the closing stages.

City skipper Walker, who had been subjected to taunts about his personal life from the home fans, was calmed down by his manager.

When asked about the incident, Guardiola refused to be drawn.

“Next question,” he told a journalist.