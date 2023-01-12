Nathan Jones ‘proud’ after Saints’ 2-0 win over Manchester City in league cup

Southampton manager Nathan Jones shared his delight at making the final four of the Carabao Cup, following a 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

A goal from Sékou Mara, as well as a stunning chip from Moussa Djenepo helped Saints stun Pep Guardiola’s side, who went into the tie heavy favourites.

Southampton will now face Newcastle in two semi-final legs to book a place at Wembley against either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest.

