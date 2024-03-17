Coventry City manager Mark Robins has apologised “unreservedly” to a Wolverhampton Wanderers ball boy for celebrating in front of him after Wolves boss Gary O’Neil branded his actions “disgusting.”

Robins celebrated in front of the teenager when Haji Wright netted a dramatic winner 10 minutes into stoppage time at Molineux. The win takes Coventry into a Wembley semi-final with a 3-2 victory.

In a press conference after the match, Robins told Sky Sports: “Before that [the goal] happened, the ball boy has the ball. A young kid, so I am apologising to him. He’s got the ball in his hands, he drops the ball, walks away smiling. It really annoyed me, but he is a kid.”