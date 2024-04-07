Independent TV
Delighted Arteta praises Arsenal’s confidence in Brighton win
A delighted Mikel Arteta praised his squad’s confidence after Arsenal ended Brighton’s impressive home form with a 3-0 victory on Saturday, 6 April, reclaiming the top spot in the Premier League.
The Gunners boss told reporters: “We have the squad healthy, with really good energy, with a lot of confidence individually and collectively because they are performing really well and we are winning a lot of matches.
“We just have to carry on doing what we’re doing.”
Brighton dropped to 10th position below Chelsea on goal difference.
