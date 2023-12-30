England captain Millie Bright thought OBE letter was parking fine

England’s World Cup captain Millie Bright thought a letter she received about being made an OBE in the New Year Honours List was a parking fine confirmation.

The 30-year-old Chelsea defender, who got engaged to her partner Levi Crew on Christmas Day, said: “Levi opened the letter for me because I was at training.

“He saw what it was straight away and he was like ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to tell her’. So he sent me a message saying ‘you’ve got a letter, it’s really important’.

“I thought ‘Oh God, what have I done? Am I in trouble again? It’s probably a parking fine or something like that.”