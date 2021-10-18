Newcastle United fans gather outside St. James’ Park ahead of their clash with Spurs following a successful takeover bid by a Saudi-led Consortium.

The Saudi Arabia-backed takeover has given the Magpies an enormous financial boost, with Mike Ashley selling the club for £305 million.

The takeover has attracted widespread condemnation surrounding the country’s human rights record.

But with increased financial muscle, Newcastle are expected to quickly climb up the table and could eventually challenge for the title.