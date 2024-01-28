Independent TV
Eddie Howe praises Newcastle’s toughness in hunt for FA Cup silverware
Eddie Howe hailed his side’s resilience after they beat Fulham 2-0 away from home to send Newcastle to the FA Cup fifth round.
Goals from Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn were enough to send the Magpies through on Saturday, 27 January.
“It was a big result for us, we know we wanted to progress. It’s our last chance of silverware this season,” Howe said.
“I thought we got the major bits right, which was resilience and a really good character and attitude. I thought we improved in the game, and got better in the second half.”
