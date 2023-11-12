Kieran Trippier insisted “there’s no need to panic” as he addressed his exchange with a Newcastle United fan at the end of their defeat to Bournemouth.

The England defender was heard shouting: “Are the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got?” when confronted by a supporter after the 2-0 defeat.

“Fans are emotional, of course they are, they’ve travelled a long way and they all spend a lot of money to come and watch us,” Trippier explained.

“I was just having a chat with one of them. Saying that we are giving everything, there’s no need to panic.”