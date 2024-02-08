First look at Paris 2024 Olympic medals embedded with pieces of Eiffel Tower

Paris 2024 has unveiled its Olympic medals for this year’s Summer Games, which will feature metal taken from the Eiffel Tower.

A hexagonal, polished piece of iron from the world-famous landmark will be embedded in each gold, silver and bronze award given to athletes.

The iron pieces have been cut from parts of the tower that were swapped out during renovations.

Crinkled to reflect the light, the medals are made entirely of recycled metals according to Games organisers.

Their design features “Paris 2024”, the Olympic rings, and the 2024 Games’ logo, which resembles a flame or the face of a woman with a bob haircut.