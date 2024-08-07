Tony Hawk cheers on 51-year-old Team GB skateboarder friend at Paris Olympics

Tony Hawk was delighted as he watched his friend, Team GB skateboarder Andy Macdonald, complete his final run at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, 7 August.

The 51-year-old, who won eight X Games gold medals, including a doubles title with Hawk in the 1990s, came out of retirement after watching the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Macdonald finished 18th of 22 in the men’s park preliminaries, but appeared to be thrilled with his performance and later concluded that just being at the Olympics was worthy of the gold medal itself.