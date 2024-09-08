David Weir reflects on ‘easy’ retirement decision at Paris Paralympics

David Weir said the decision to retire from Paralympic competition was "quite easy" after finishing fifth in the men’s T54 marathon in Paris on Sunday, 8 September.

The wheelchair racer, 45, won six Paralympic gold medals, including four at London 2012, having made his debut aged 17 at Atlanta in 1996.

"My body just couldn’t cope with it today. It’s an age thing, I was the oldest in the field," said Weir after posting a time of one hour, 33 minutes and 27 seconds.