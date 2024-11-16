Jake Paul describes Mike Tyson in three words after YouTuber beats boxing legend

Jake Paul described Mike Tyson in three words after the YouTube star beat the boxing legend.

Paul battled past 58-year-old Tyson to clinch a points victory in one of the most controversial fights of all time on Saturday (16 November).

Speaking in the ring after his victory, Paul said: “He’s a goat.”

The YouTuber said it was an “honor” to fight “legend” Tyson.

He added: “I look up to him, this man is such an icon.”

Paul described the fight as “really tough”, adding Tyson is the “toughest, baddest man on the planet”.