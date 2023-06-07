The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to merge commercial operations under common ownership, the PGA Tour has announced.

A shock announcement came out of the blue after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men’s professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

Players including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson had defected from the “establishment” PGA Tour to the controversial LIV tour, causing high-profile feuds with loyalist stars such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.