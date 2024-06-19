Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to celebrate in the face of the Czech Republic goalkeeper as Portugal scored a late winner in their opening Euro 2024 fixture.

Substitute Francisco Conceicao popped up in the 92nd minute to slot the ball past Jindrich Stanek, securing a 2-1 victory in Leipzig.

Ronaldo clearly enjoyed the moment, and as he chased after the goalscorer, he appeared to shake his fist towards Stanek and shout in the face of another Czech player.

Diogo Jota was also seen taunting one of his opponents as Conceicao wheeled away to celebrate.