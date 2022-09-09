The Premier League has confirmed it will suspend all top-flight football fixtures this weekend, as a mark of respect to the late Queen.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday (8 September) that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

After the announcement, the United Kingdom entered a period of national mourning.

Both the Premier League and English Football League have postponed all matches this weekend and it has not yet been announced when the rescheduled games will take place.

