Rafael Nadal vows to return to Australian Open in 2023 after record-breaking win

Rafael Nadal has vowed to do everything he can to compete in the Australian Open again in 2023 after a record-breaking win in this year’s final.

The Spaniard beat tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev in an epic encounter, producing a stunning comeback from two sets down.

“One month ago maybe I said there was a chance this would be my last Australian Open. But now I have plenty of energy to keep going, so thank you very much,” Nadal told the crowd.

“I’m going to keep trying my best to come again next year.”

